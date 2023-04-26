NEW BERN, N.C. – The Rocky Horror Show runs weekends May 12th to June 3rd at New Bern Civic Theatre. Written by Richard O’Brien the rock musical is a parody of science fiction and horror B movies popular in the 1930s through the early 1960s. The cult-classic tells the story of “all-American” sweethearts, Brad and Janet, who get caught with a flat on a dark and stormy night’s drive. This causes them to seek help at the castle of a mad, alien scientist from the planet Transvestite. All manner of innocence is eventually lost among the free-wheeling beings thriving on sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll within. Beyond its cult status, The Rocky Horror Show is widely credited as an influence on the countercultural and sexual liberation movements that emerged in the 1960s, and was one of the first musicals of any kind to depict fluid sexuality. NBCT agrees by today’s standards some character depictions are arguably insensitive. Conversely, we also acknowledge that for decades (especially before the internet), many found the show to be an escape into a judgement free zone where sexual identity could be openly explored. Regardless of its socio-political importance (or lack thereof), the show was and is intentionally crafted as theatrical camp, going out of its way to set up the premise it is a bold fantasy meant to rattle inhibitions within us all done in mad fun.

Director, Peyton Jenkins, and his creative team have assembled a terrific cast of NBCT favorites and new-to-NBCT actors who twist, shiver, spike heel strut, and power belt their way through a theatre experience that is like no other. For those longing to hear that distinct kick of a pit with live musicians, we’re giving you a rock band that literally takes it over the top. Being a 100% live stage production means the use of props will be prohibited for the safety of actors, musicians, and audience members. But diehard fans need not worry about participation because the familiar vocal “callouts” are still very much allowed as a way to interact with onstage action. And, costumes? Why not express yourself in your true colors? Rocky Horror may not be to everyone’s taste but show enthusiasts (old and new) come in all kinds, and we look forward to welcoming anyone ready to enter Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s astounding houseful of wild. “Don’t dream it be it.” [R]

NBCT thanks Surf, Wind and Fire for being The Rocky Horror Show sponsor, and Marz Aerial Arts and Fitness for being our show shoe sponsor.

