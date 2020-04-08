The Ronald McDonald House continues to serve families in the east amid COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House of eastern North Carolina do their best to keep families together in the most difficult times.

During this pandemic, Greenville’s Ronald McDonald House is still finding a way to support families internally and from a far.

They typically provide a temporary home for families of children who are receiving treatment at medical facilities.

This helps them stay close to their children, but the coronavirus is forcing the organization to make some changes.

Right now, it isn’t accepting new referrals and there is also limited visitation in the house.

But not all operations are stopping, there are currently nine families staying at the house.

Meghan Woolard is the executive director at the Ronald McDonald House.

She explains, “The thing that I’m grateful that we’ve been able to do is we’ve been able to keep the whole family together still so that if Mom is the one visiting the child she’s able to come back home and have someone to kind of lash out how that feels you know with a family member, a loved one, a support system.”

They’re still delivering and providing meals for families with help from remote volunteers.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can access the volunteer application here.

For additional information on Greenville’s Ronald McDonald House you can call them at 252-847-5436 or visit their website here.