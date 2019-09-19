The state could owe you money, Treasurer’s office says

You could be owed thousands of dollars by the state of North Carolina and not even know it.

The State Treasurer’s office is trying to get the word out to people.

NCCASH.com

They’ve set up NCCASH.com for you to go see if you’re owed.

Senator Jim Perry says the state has more than $700 million dollars that’s owed to people throughout the state.

It could be money for things like unclaimed life insurance benefits —- tax refunds — renters or utility deposits – among other things.

Perry says in Wayne and Lenoir counties, he saw where there are more than 36,000 people owed money.

Perry said, “It was almost a 1 in 5 chance that your name was on the list if we think about statistics, it’s probably the same for other counties also.”

In Wayne County, one woman was owed $87,000 dollars according to Perry.

Go to NCCASH.com to see if the state owes you money.

Perry says the majority of people are going to be owed about $100 bucks or less — if they’re owed anything.

He says don’t let the fact that you have to enter your Social Security number in the website turn you away, this is 100% legit.

Perry said, “I imagine it would make some people days if they found an extra $150. I can’t imagine what those people do if they find $1000 or $5000 or $10000 owed to them.”

WNCTs Dillon Huffman went to Kinston today; he spoke to several people and had them to enter their name in the website. Two people he talked to didn’t have anything owed to them but one woman was owed $80. She now has a check headed her way.