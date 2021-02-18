The State of Farming: local farmer shares his personal experience with COVID-19

PINETOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – Nine On Your Side is taking a look at the impact of COVID and “the state of” parts of our everyday life since the pandemic started one year ago.

The foundation of eastern North Carolina is built on farming and we’ve seen the toll COVID-19 has taken on the industry. But farmers still planted seeds in the ground.

Larry Boyd is a third-generation farmer from Beaufort County. He’s never worked another job in his life not even COVID changed that.

“We farm about 65,000 acres of road crops, corn and soybeans, wheat and oats,” he explains.

But the coronavirus did change the way other people live life and the start of the new year was harder than Larry expected.

Larry and his wife both fought and recovered from COVID and life on the farm kept going. He says, “Really the actual day to day operations on my farm have not really changed that much.”

But businesses around him and his farm were much different. “Their surrounding industries and supporting industries that service the farmers, those were the one that saw more restrictions from companies,” explains Rod Gurganus the Beaufort Co Extension Dir.

Larry shares what has had a bigger impact on the industry than COVID, “Technology is the new way of farming. Now 1.5 % of the people do what used to take 50% to do, with technology that number is going to keep getting smaller.”

The pandemic still built barriers and now meetings, educational events, have all turned virtual.

“It’s not the same as a personal face to face meeting which we love to do because there is a lot of interaction that goes on between the farmers,” says Gurganus.

COVID still is a threat to farmers so they follow guidelines like everyone else. As the world keeps navigating through the pandemic Larry is hopeful that people will realize where and who their food comes from because that’s one thing that will never change.

He says, “Every time you sit down to eat a meal, you need to remember to thank a farmer.”