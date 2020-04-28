The state of North Carolina introduces Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative for COVID19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Health departments in North Carolina are playing a big role in tracking the coronavirus.

One of their efforts is called contact tracing.

It’s a way to find out where an infected patient has been, and who may have gotten an illness from them.

It isn’t new for health departments, but state officials want to increase contact tracing capabilities by hiring and training more temporary employees.

James Madson is the Beaufort County Health Director and he explains, “This is something the health department has been doing for years for different diseases, we’ve been doing it for tuberculosis, HIV so you know we’re pretty familiar with identifying and doing contact tracing,”

Local health departments already evaluate each case that comes their way.

Madson shares how it works at the Beaufort County Health Department.

“Once we get notification that somebody is positive first we’ll contact them and we’ll talk to them, educate them and then we’ll ask them who all they have had contact with, 48 hours prior to symptoms starting up until the present time and to notify us if someone else comes into contact with them while they’re being isolated and then we contact those people,” he says.

The state wants to increase testing and tracing.

“The state is looking to hire additional folks because they really want to see testing ramped up across the state,” explains Dr. Silvernail.

The goal is simple, stop the spread of COVID19 by telling people who may have been exposed.

Dr Silvernail says, “With that will come more cases and they’re trying to make sure local health departments have access to additional temporary staff to assist with case investigation and contact tracing should it be needed.”

It’s a partnership with Community Care of North Carolina and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers.

In most cases, contact tracers will work from home.

Leaders hope this collaborative effort will keep North Carolina ahead of the curve.

There are some qualifications to apply for this job, if you’re interested in becoming a contact tracer you can find the recruitment page here.