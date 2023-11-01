BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Bethel is having a big birthday party soon.

The town has been around for 150 years and the people are celebrating with an event on Saturday. The festivities kick off with community prayer at 11:30 a.m. and continue with speeches from Mayor Carl Wilson, Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, and Representative Gloristine Brown.

Vendors and food trucks will be open starting at 11 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m. There will be a community dance in front of the local library starting at 4 p.m.

The event will be located in Downtown Bethel.