Town of Belhaven continues 4th of July celebration despite COVID-19

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Belhaven is continuing its annual 4th of July events, but the 78th celebration will operate a little differently this year because of the coronavirus.

Vendors will be screened upon arrival and be spread out from each other.

All activities will be outside along main street.

Officials are strongly encouraging people to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus .

Signs will also be posted to remind people to social distance.

“The town leaders felt that carrying on with this tradition was very important. We want people to be able to celebrate our freedom and independence but we also want them to do it safely,” says Lynn Davis, the Belhaven’s Town Manager.

She also wants to remind people that this celebration is a choice.

If anyone is uncomfortable due to COVID-19, they should stay home.