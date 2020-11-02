The University of Mount Olive receives $1 million gift

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) The University of Mount Olive has received a $1 million gift from one of its longtime friends and benefactors, Dr. Thomas R. Morris of Wilmington.

The contribution from Dr. Morris was inspired by his desire to invest in building opportunities for the University’s new innovative programs.

He had initially planned for the money to be dispersed through his last will and testament, but at 90 years old, he decided to make the contribution while he was still living.

“This gift is to glorify God and honor my Free Will Baptist ancestors,” Morris said.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees and the entire University, we are deeply grateful for this generous gift,” said UMO President Dr. H. Edward Croom. “Dr. Morris is a true friend of the University of Mount Olive. He understands the University’s roots in the Original Free Will Baptist Church and appreciates its Christian mission. This investment demonstrates trust and confidence in the future of this institution. We commit to being good stewards of these resources as we provide new facilities and programs that will expand opportunities to equip our graduates for leadership and service.”

Dr. Morris has dictated over 2,000 posts about his life, travel, military experiences, and journey of faith in his personal blogs, which can be found at http://carolinahedgehog.blogspot.com.

When diagnosed with glaucoma, a condition that resulted from his military experience and resulted in 100% disability, Morris was determined to see as much of the world as he could.

He traveled to every continent in both the North and South Poles, having his passport stamped in 157 countries.

In reflecting on his investments and savings, Morris said, “God has abundantly blessed me even through my 40-years of total blindness and 14-year battle with prostate cancer.”

After becoming totally blind, Morris turned to real estate and other investments in the Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach areas in both commercial and residential properties.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Jason Gipe said, “Dr. Morris’ unwavering support and generous financial backing over the years has and will make a profound impact not only on the University, but also on current and future students who benefit greatly from the programs, projects, and facilities made possible by his kindness and compassion.”