GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”

In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places, is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Carolina with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 30Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Perquimans County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 34.4%

– Median year built: 1992

– Total homes: 7,171

2 / 30Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Warren County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 22.3%

– Median year built: 1987

– Total homes: 12,051

3 / 30Canva

#28. Haywood County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.1%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 35,659

4 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Montgomery County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.8%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 16,297

5 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Northampton County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.7%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 11,663

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina

6 / 30Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Davie County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.9%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 18,998

7 / 30BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Nash County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 22.8%

– Median year built: 1986

– Total homes: 43,192

8 / 30Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Richmond County

– Homes built before 1939: 7.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.3%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 21,775

9 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greene County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.7%

– Median year built: 1982

– Total homes: 8,352

10 / 30G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Surry County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%

– Median year built: 1980

– Total homes: 34,279

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in North Carolina

11 / 30Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hertford County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.9%

– Median year built: 1975

– Total homes: 10,648

12 / 30Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jones County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 20.8%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 5,009

13 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Person County

– Homes built before 1939: 8.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 21.0%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 18,578

14 / 30Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Martin County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.8%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 11,592

15 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Gates County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 23.9%

– Median year built: 1988

– Total homes: 5,428

You may also like: Cities in North Carolina with the most living in poverty

16 / 30Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Chowan County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.5%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 7,322

17 / 30Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rockingham County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.7%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 44,245

18 / 30Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Yancey County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 17.3%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 11,270

19 / 30Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Halifax County

– Homes built before 1939: 9.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.8%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 25,953

20 / 30State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Edgecombe County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 16.3%

– Median year built: 1978

– Total homes: 25,013

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in North Carolina

21 / 30AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Rowan County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.7%

– Median year built: 1981

– Total homes: 62,052

22 / 30Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Polk County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 20.2%

– Median year built: 1983

– Total homes: 11,783

23 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Anson County

– Homes built before 1939: 10.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.2%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 11,656

24 / 30Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Stanly County

– Homes built before 1939: 11.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.0%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 28,007

25 / 30Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#6. Buncombe County

– Homes built before 1939: 11.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.9%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 125,872

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina

26 / 30Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#5. Madison County

– Homes built before 1939: 11.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 21.4%

– Median year built: 1984

– Total homes: 11,067

27 / 30Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Homes built before 1939: 12.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.3%

– Median year built: 1974

– Total homes: 6,450

28 / 30Canva

#3. Pasquotank County

– Homes built before 1939: 12.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 24.9%

– Median year built: 1985

– Total homes: 17,279

29 / 30Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Mitchell County

– Homes built before 1939: 13.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 15.9%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 8,844

30 / 30HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Tyrrell County

– Homes built before 1939: 13.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 18.4%

– Median year built: 1979

– Total homes: 2,230