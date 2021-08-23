“There are a lot of people out there that need jobs;” Eastern NC restaurants desperately looking for new hires

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Here at WNCT we are continuing to track worker shortages across the Eastern part of the state. Restaurants are looking towards local organizations for help.

The NC Works organization is hosting a restaurant career fair on Monday, August 23, at Pitt Community College to help relieve some owners’ stress.

The career fair comes as both local and national food chains had to cut back hours and even close for days at a time due to staffing issues. Over the past year, businesses, restaurants have seen a major drop in the availability of people wanting to work.

Callie Northern-Herring, Manager at the Pitt County NC Works organization says they hope to see more people looking for work as vaccines roll out.

“We saw a decrease in people coming out to look for employment but due to the vaccine and the current state hopefully, where we were making a turn but now things are changing again,” said Northern-Herring. “We have been hearing from restaurants how they have been struggling to find employees, a lot of restaurants have to change their hours, close more days than they would like to.”

Applications will be available at each booth, representatives say to come on down for your chance at gaining employment again.

The career fair will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goess Building on PCC’s campus.

Some of the restaurants that will be in attendance include Logans, Dairy Queen, Red Lobster, Jimmy Johns, Sam Jones BBQ, Villedge (Hilton), Chick-Fil-A, The Breakfast Bar, Sonic Drive-In, Basils, Marabella Old World, Luna Pizza Cafe, GK Cafe & Catering, Parkers BBQ and Simply Natural Creamery.

If you have a business that you would like to include in the career fair, you can reach out to Callie Northern-Herring at NC Works by calling (252) 355-9067 Ext. 201.