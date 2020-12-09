Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand Greenville facility for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thermo Fisher Scientific is expanding its site in Greenville for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of medicines, therapies, and vaccines.

“We have continued to invest strategically in capacity, technology and expertise across our global network so we can accelerate innovation and enhance productivity for our customers,” said Mike Shafer, senior vice president and president, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This has enabled us to respond quickly and support our customers with unprecedented scale and depth of capabilities to meet high demand for new therapies and vaccines. By simplifying the supply chain and solving complex manufacturing challenges, we shorten development timelines in order to get high-quality medicines to patients, faster.”

In addition to the Greenville site, other sites are also preparing for expansion, these locations include Swindon, United Kingdom and Ferentino and Monza, Italy.

These expansions and investments will add 15 development and cGMP commercial production lines. These projects are expected to be completed over the next two years and will create approximately 1,000 jobs at all sites combined.