Thermo Fisher Scientific welcomes new virtual reality training

As a part of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s $55 million investment in their Greenville center, the pharmaceutical company is adding virtual reality components to their training process.

“You know it’s kind of exciting because we’re making this up as we go. The best part of it is we get to kind of really build this the way we would like to see it and have it work so it’s effective for us and for the site,” said Steve Smith, Director of Operational Excellence.

Once employees new and old put on a virtual reality headset, they’re able to work their way through six different training modules.

The modules feature over 150 different day to day tasks employees can practice in real-time.

The virtual and augmented reality training should reduce the amount of training time by 50 percent.

“In a virtual environment, we can run many different scenarios, course correct, and get feedback in real-time. We also think it’s going to be a much more effective training environment,” said Michel Lagarde, President of Pharma Services.

Employees are excited to get their hands on the new technology.

“There’s been a great acceptance, and a lot of folks are anxious for us to get it going,” said Smith.

Representatives from Thermo Fisher also said they hope the training program will attract new employees to the Greenville area.