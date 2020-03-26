Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lenoir County.

The Lenoir County Health Department received notification of the lab-confirmed case on Thursday.

This case was related to travel and at this time there is still no indication of community spread in our County.

The individual is in isolation at home and is recovering.

As of today, the Lenoir County Health Department is monitoring 34 individuals across the County.

“We again thank our providers who are doing this testing to identify positive cases in our community. I also want residents to know that we are moving into a different level of response to this pandemic. People with mild symptoms are encouraged to manage those symptoms at home, when possible, and to not see their medical provider for a test; they should call their healthcare provider for guidance. As we progress through this event, testing will become more targeted to high-risk groups and healthcare workers,” said Pamela Brown, Lenoir County Health Director.

