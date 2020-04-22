Third COVID-19 death confirmed in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On April 22, Carteret County Health Department reported that a third Carteret County resident died from complications associated with COVID-19.

The resident was in their 90’s and considered high risk for the virus due to age and underlying medical conditions, health officials said.

To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“We were sad to learn that another resident had passed due to the COVID-19 virus. The Health Department extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of our resident,” said Health Director, Stephanie Cannon. “In order to reduce the spread in our community, it is incredibly important that everyone continue stay at home, practice social distancing when conducting essential business, and employ preventive measures such as wearing a face covering, cleaning/disinfecting surfaces frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We must take action to protect ourselves and those most at risk in our community”

To date, Carteret County has had 27 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Of those 27 cases, 5 are active cases, 19 patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements.

For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the Citizens Inquiry Hotline at 252- 728-7060.