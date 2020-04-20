Live Now
Third COVID-19 related death confirmed in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A third Craven County resident died from complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday, April 19 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The individual was tested at the hospital for COVID-19 on March 30 and the patient was confirmed positive on April 2.

The death was reported to the Craven County Health Department on Sunday, April 19.

Health officials said to protect the family’s privacy, no further information about the individual will be released.

Craven County citizens are encouraged to use the NC Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus call line at 1-866-462-3821 for information on COVID-19.

