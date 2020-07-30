Third Emergency Medical Services employee tests positive for COVID-19

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) County Manager Juan Vaughan, II has confirmed a third Emergency Medical Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee was considered high risk for exposure due to their job duties, and is doing well in isolation at home.

The employee has not completed routine work duties since July 23 and began exhibiting symptoms of illness on July 26.

Reported symptoms include intermittent, low grade fevers as well as gastrointestinal issues, chest tightness, and nasal congestion.

Per CDC recommendations, the employee visited a healthcare provider for testing, and a positive result was confirmed.