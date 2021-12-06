Third graders from Carteret Elementary School receives surprise on wheels

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, 242 3rd grade students in the Carteret School system received brand new bikes.

Over the last few weeks, 3rd graders from Carteret Elementary schools have read and done assignments over a book called, “Think Big. Work Hard. Be Kind. No Excuses,” teaching them how to dream big and achieve their goals.

After, the students were asked to write essays on what they want to be when they’re older, why, and how they are going to get there.

At today’s presentation, Robert Krumroy, President of Bikes for Kids Foundation, and Carteret teachers read aloud some of their favorite essays and awarded the students bikes.

For the last winner, instead of selecting just 1 student to win, they gave every single 3rd grader from all 5 schools, a brand-new Tracer bike.

All 3rd graders from Newport Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Harker’s Island Elementary, Atlantic Elementary, and Smyrna Elementary were included.

They had East Carteret High Schools students there to speak to the kids about dreaming big, as well as the marching band and cheerleaders to celebrate.

Bridget Davis, a counselor at Smyrna Elementary School says a huge thank you to the sponsors, Travis and Cassie Burt, who purchased all of the bikes and hopes all the children felt inspired to work hard and dream big after today’s assembly.

“I mean I saw some kids crying that they won a bike. Just the excitement of winning, and it was a very inspirational assembly to focus on how important it is to work hard and make good grades, even now,” said Bridget Davis, a counselor at Smyrna Elementary School.

Robert Krumroy says that this year, they are gifting about 19,000 bikes to North Carolina students alone. One 3rd grader from Atlantic Elementary School, Lilianna says she wrote her essay about wanting to become a pre-k teacher and can’t wait to go home and use her new bike.