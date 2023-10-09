BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) – Some residents in Pitt County are worried about a big pothole on the side of the road in their community.

They said it’s been a problem for about a year now, but the sinkhole off of Holland Road keeps getting worse. They reached out to 9OYS to see what could be done.

“This has to be fixed, there is no way around it,” said Jane Fox, a Belvoir resident. “We have a sinkhole that has been reported many, many times and it has not been repaired.”

“If you run off the road, your whole tire is going in the hole and then you’re going to have catastrophic incidents,” said Ann Evans, a Belvoir resident.

It isn’t just any pothole though, we measured it and it’s about seven feet deep. Some people are worried school buses could hit the area with a school just down the road.

“Our buses come through this area going to Northwest and also North Pitt,” Fox said. “If the bus runs off the road at all or a car is coming toward them, they can go in that sinkhole.”

They’re worried the roadway could go next.

“It’s so close to the highway that what’s gonna happen, it’s going to eat in the highway and it’s just going to collapse,” Fox added.

Residents said they’ve seen some quick fixes by the NCDOT.

“All they do is throw rocks in the hole and it washes out,” Evans said.

We reached out to the NCDOT. They sent us a statement. Part of it read: “Maintenance staff tried making temporary repairs, but they were unsuccessful due to rust and deterioration of the pipe underneath the roadway.”

A couple of hours later on Monday, NCDOT released an announcement saying they would be closing Holland Road on Tuesday to allow crews to replace the drainage pipe. Residents hope this fix will solve the problems on the road they use daily.

“I don’t want a little Band-Aid,” Fox said. “Let’s get this sinkhole fixed and protect our children and the people in this community.”

Holland Road will close at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. There will be detours on Floyd Harris Road and Porter Road. NCDOT said they don’t have an exact start date for when they’ll start the pipe replacement, but when they do start, construction should take about two weeks.