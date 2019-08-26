This Week Ahead: 8/26/19

Summer is coming to an end and school is back in session across the east.



Pitt, Carteret, Onslow, Lenoir, Craven, Martin, Washington, Beaufort and Jones counties will start the new school year on Monday.

The Pine Knoll Shores Fire Department will be hosting a hurricane preparedness presentation on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. at Town Hall.

Chief Jason Baker will discuss hurricane preparedness, response, and recovery.

A National Weather Service representative will also be available to answer questions.

A new grocery store is coming to the east.

Aldi will open its doors for the first time in New Bern.

The grocery store will celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a golden ticket giveaway to its first 100 customers.

Shoppers will be able to sample Aldi-exclusive food brands and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

The grand opening is Thursday at 7:50 a.m. at 3550 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Kinston Police Chief Alonzo Jaynes will be retiring at the end of August. He’s held the position since 2016.

KPD will host a farewell event for Chief Jaynes at the Kinston Community Center on Friday.

The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and is open to anyone who would like to share parting words with Chief Jaynes.