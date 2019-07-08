This Week Ahead for July 8, 2019

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Here’s a look at important news and events happening this week across Eastern North Carolina!

A second Republican primary election will be held Tuesday in the N.C. District 3 Congressional race.

The winner of Tuesday’s election between doctors Joan Perry and Greg Murphy will go on to face the winners of the Democratic, Constitution and Libertarian parties in the general election on September 10th.

Poll times are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees will meet this week to discuss university business.

Among the discussion, the sale of alcohol inside stadiums on campus.

Legislation was passed last month by the state’s General Assembly, and Governor Cooper signed the bill into law, to allow the sale of alcohol on college campuses in North Carolina.

The Board of Trustees will also discuss the school budget.

Just last month, ECU implemented a hiring freeze, due to an expected budget decrease of #16-million for the next fiscal year.

Our July “Living Local” series continues this week with five new stops.

We’re “Living Local” throughout the East, and telling stories about what makes your town unique.

This week, we’ll be heading to Hyde, Beaufort, Pitt, Washington, and Carteret counties.

Stay tuned all this week from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., to see where we take you.