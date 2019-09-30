This Week Ahead – Sept. 29

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Here are some of the important government and cultural events happening this week across Eastern North Carolina.



The Pitt County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the detention center federal bed and review board policies and procedures.

The meeting is open to the public, but public comments will not be received.

The meeting is on Monday at 8:30 a.m. in the Eugene James auditorium on West Fifth Street.

Craven County will launch a Craven Connection Citizens’ Academy this week, in an effort to enhance citizen engagement in local government.

It will cover topics like county government structure, and how the Craven County Board of Commissioners operates.

There is no cost to participate in the academy.

Sessions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, October 1, 15, 22, and 29, at Craven County Emergency Operations Center in downtown New Bern.

September 28th kicked off the annual state-wide “Mountains to Coast” bike ride, organized by the nonprofit North Carolina Amateur Sports, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.



During the ride, cyclists will pedal from the mountains of western North Carolina to the eastern coast of the state.

Nearly 2,000 cyclists will make their way into Pitt County between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, and 9 On Your Side is highlighting the contributions of Hispanics in the East.

You can watch Hispanic Heritage stories that impact the East in our special, “Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage.