Thousands of school supplies donated for Pitt County Schools students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) During the month of August, Suddenlink and Parents for

Public Schools of Pitt County partnered together to host a community-wide school supply drive to benefit the students of Pitt County Schools.

More than 7,300 school supplies including rulers, pencils, notebooks, and art supplies were donated in the effort to support education readiness and ensure students have the necessary school supplies needed for the school year at home and in the classroom.

“I am proud of the results. But most importantly, I am happy students in Pitt County will have the tools they need for a successful school year,” said Lisa Stokes, Market Engagement Specialist with Suddenlink. “We want to do everything we can to make a positive impact on the leaders of tomorrow,” Stokes said.

Suddenlink and Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County would like to thank the local businesses and community members who donated to the drive to positively impact the 2020- 2021 school year for Pitt County students.

“Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County is ecstatic to learn the results of this school supply drive yielded so many needed supplies for students and teachers in our county. As we work to advocate for the highest quality public education possible, we know students and teachers must have access to basic materials to be successful. We are grateful to our community for joining us and our partners at Suddenlink to meet such an important need,” said Kylene Dibble, Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County.