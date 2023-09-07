HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) — On Thursday around 11:30 a.m., officials were sent to Onslow County Learning Center for a reported “threat.”

Groundskeepers found what looked to be a cannonball behind a bush on the school grounds. School officials responded appropriately and were evacuated for safety, officials said.

East Coast Explosive Ordnance Disposal from Camp Lejeune was called and they determined it was not a real threat, it was a cannonball used for war re-enactments.

Employees were allowed back into the building and the normal business day continued.