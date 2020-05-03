Three adults, one child rescued from disabled vessel near OBX Oregon Inlet

Photo courtesy of of the U.S. Coast Guard District 5.

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued three adults and one child after their 29-foot vessel became disabled on Saturday.

Officials say the vessel started taking on water one mile off of Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders received the initial report from Dare County 911 dispatchers at around 11:45 a.m.

Two 47-foot Motor Life Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet responded to the rescue.

When the Coast Gaurd arrived, they were able to pull all four occupants onto their vessel and put the disabled boat into a stern tow.

The Coast Guard said the occupants along with their vessel were transported into Wanchese Harbor in North Carolina.

No injuries were reported from the incident.