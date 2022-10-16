GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Oct. 12 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 96.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 48.9% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Oct. 8, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Mecklenburg County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (1,227 new cases, -16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,726 (341,167 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (1,770 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (711,972 fully vaccinated)

#49. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (76 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,727 (21,021 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (287 total deaths)

— 64.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (32,296 fully vaccinated)

#48. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 111 (109 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,211 (34,488 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (429 total deaths)

— 71.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (49,833 fully vaccinated)

#47. Carteret County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (78 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,899 (17,298 total cases)

— 18.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (150 total deaths)

— 15.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (45,444 fully vaccinated)

#46. Durham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (366 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,498 (94,832 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 115 (371 total deaths)

— 55.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (234,316 fully vaccinated)

#45. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 114 (162 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,837 (48,078 total cases)

— 10.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (615 total deaths)

— 69.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (62,710 fully vaccinated)

#44. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 117 (254 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,865 (66,809 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (536 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.5% (122,295 fully vaccinated)

#43. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (160 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,217 (39,728 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (362 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (59,037 fully vaccinated)

#42. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 118 (54 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,300 (16,152 total cases)

— 15.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 400 (183 total deaths)

— 56.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,025 fully vaccinated)

#41. Randolph County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (171 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,592 (41,077 total cases)

— 6.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 332 (477 total deaths)

— 29.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (64,065 fully vaccinated)

#40. Person County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 119 (47 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,964 (11,438 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (113 total deaths)

— 11.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (22,592 fully vaccinated)

#39. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 120 (252 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,734 (70,618 total cases)

— 10.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (478 total deaths)

— 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (115,154 fully vaccinated)

#38. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 121 (291 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,650 (73,516 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 213 (511 total deaths)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (133,358 fully vaccinated)

#37. Warren County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (24 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,821 (5,292 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (48 total deaths)

— 5.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (10,988 fully vaccinated)

#36. Edgecombe County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (63 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,874 (16,406 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (166 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (24,913 fully vaccinated)

#35. Chowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 122 (17 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,397 (4,796 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (64 total deaths)

— 79.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (7,970 fully vaccinated)

#34. Cumberland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 123 (411 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,790 (106,658 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (711 total deaths)

— 17.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.1% (204,848 fully vaccinated)

#33. Franklin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 125 (87 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,564 (24,783 total cases)

— 16.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 132 (92 total deaths)

— 48.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (38,322 fully vaccinated)

#32. Hertford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (30 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,648 (5,836 total cases)

— 19.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (93 total deaths)

— 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (11,468 fully vaccinated)

#31. Rockingham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (116 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,149 (25,618 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (316 total deaths)

— 35.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (46,850 fully vaccinated)

#30. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 127 (229 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,768 (62,840 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 153 (276 total deaths)

— 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (98,409 fully vaccinated)

#29. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 128 (48 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,928 (11,972 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (151 total deaths)

— 57.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (16,976 fully vaccinated)

#28. Granville County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 132 (80 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,535 (17,852 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (124 total deaths)

— 19.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.4% (38,296 fully vaccinated)

#27. Lee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 133 (82 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,484 (18,833 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (168 total deaths)

— 6.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (34,770 fully vaccinated)

#26. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (30 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,518 (7,297 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (96 total deaths)

— 67.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (11,071 fully vaccinated)

#25. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (194 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,335 (37,612 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (359 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (90,646 fully vaccinated)

#24. Forsyth County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (521 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,912 (114,352 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (894 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.1% (241,251 fully vaccinated)

#23. Wayne County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 136 (167 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,143 (38,347 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (433 total deaths)

— 37.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (61,646 fully vaccinated)

#22. Surry County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (100 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,094 (25,909 total cases)

— 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (392 total deaths)

— 113.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (36,445 fully vaccinated)

#21. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 140 (20 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,532 (4,500 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 364 (52 total deaths)

— 42.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (8,363 fully vaccinated)

#20. Guilford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 141 (759 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,193 (146,073 total cases)

— 11.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (1,345 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.4% (335,038 fully vaccinated)

#19. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (12 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,603 (2,752 total cases)

— 6.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (31 total deaths)

— 43.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (3,946 fully vaccinated)

#18. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 142 (122 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,758 (28,208 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (195 total deaths)

— 11.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.1% (43,130 fully vaccinated)

#17. Henderson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (168 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,710 (30,188 total cases)

— 16.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (349 total deaths)

— 16.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.6% (70,022 fully vaccinated)

#16. Moore County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (144 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,849 (29,103 total cases)

— 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 350 (353 total deaths)

— 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (59,469 fully vaccinated)

#15. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 143 (240 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,649 (51,371 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 277 (464 total deaths)

— 8.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (82,627 fully vaccinated)

#14. Stokes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (66 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,195 (13,766 total cases)

— 1.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (195 total deaths)

— 67.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.9% (21,854 fully vaccinated)

#13. Northampton County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 149 (29 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,496 (5,357 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 467 (91 total deaths)

— 82.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (8,695 fully vaccinated)

#12. Perquimans County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (21 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,185 (3,256 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (25 total deaths)

— 27.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (6,199 fully vaccinated)

#11. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (78 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,145 (17,076 total cases)

— 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (198 total deaths)

— 54.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (27,105 fully vaccinated)

#10. Alamance County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (266 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,437 (56,678 total cases)

— 9.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (529 total deaths)

— 21.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.3% (102,220 fully vaccinated)

#9. Beaufort County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 170 (80 new cases, -13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,062 (15,067 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (180 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (26,129 fully vaccinated)

#8. Alleghany County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 171 (19 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,825 (3,433 total cases)

— 0.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 162 (18 total deaths)

— 36.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.1% (6,579 fully vaccinated)

#7. Hyde County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,672 (1,613 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (14 total deaths)

— 10.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.3% (3,374 fully vaccinated)

#6. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 183 (115 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,656 (22,394 total cases)

— 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (282 total deaths)

— 75.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (28,320 fully vaccinated)

#5. Caldwell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (162 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,287 (27,355 total cases)

— 8.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (335 total deaths)

— 59.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (39,434 fully vaccinated)

#4. Davie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 201 (86 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,676 (13,572 total cases)

— 3.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 275 (118 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (24,987 fully vaccinated)

#3. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 202 (76 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,353 (13,693 total cases)

— 18.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (128 total deaths)

— 32.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.0% (18,851 fully vaccinated)

#2. Montgomery County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 210 (57 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,891 (8,394 total cases)

— 0.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 504 (137 total deaths)

— 96.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (11,988 fully vaccinated)

#1. Jones County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (25 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,527 (2,687 total cases)

— 6.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (45 total deaths)

— 86.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.3% (5,306 fully vaccinated)