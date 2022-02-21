Three ENC projects part of nominees for NCDOT Mobi Awards

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three projects in Eastern North Carolina are among those up for consideration for the NC Department of Transportation’s Mobi Awards.

The Main Street improvements in Pollocksville is up for a vote along with the Ocracoke Express Passenger Ferry and Tram Service and the CCX Carolina Connector project in Rocky Mount. They are among 33 projects that can be voted on through March 4 by casting a vote here for the state’s best multimodal transportation project.

People are welcome to visit the N.C. Department of Transportation’s website to cast a ballot for the Most Voted Project in this year’s NCDOT Mobi Awards. The deadline for voting in the Most Voted Project category is midnight March 4.

You can vote once per entry and up to three entries a day.

Winners of the contest’s other five categories will be determined by a panel of judges.

“The Most Voted Project category is an excellent way for the public to give their opinion on what makes a great community transportation project,” said Julie White, deputy secretary for Multimodal Transportation for NCDOT. “Multimodal investments can be catalysts for economic return and improvements in quality of life. We look forward to announcing the winners this spring.”

The Mobi Awards recognize projects that provide communities with at least two modes of transportation such as rail, aviation, bicycle, pedestrian, public transportation, highways and ferries. Examples include greenways, streetscape projects, and bridges with walking paths.

For the Most Voted Project category, people can vote up to three times a day for their favorite project.

Once people have voted, the thumbs up button will go from reading “Vote” to “Voted,” and the score beside the entry will increase. The project with the most votes wins.

This year’s contest features more than 30 entrants in communities from the mountains to the coast. Entries were accepted from Jan. 10-Feb. 10.

To vote or learn about the Most Voted category, go to the NCDOT web page. Winners in all six categories will be announced at a May 4 luncheon event at the Raleigh Marriott City Center, 500 Fayetteville St., in Raleigh.