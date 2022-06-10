LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A brush fire set off fireworks at a farm, sending three firefighters and a civilian to the hospital on Friday. Two of those injured were in critical condition.

Murry Stroud, Public Information Director for Lenoir County, said the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange for a reported brush fire approaching a structure. Officials were informed of commercial-grade fireworks being stored in the building that was threatened by the fire.

Officials said the fireworks were detonated shortly after firefighters arrived. Three firefighters were transported to ECU Health Trauma Center in Greenville to be treated for their injuries, Stroud said in a media release. One of those was airlifted by EastCare helicopter. Two others were transported by a Lenoir County Emergency Services ambulance. Firefighting equipment was also damaged by the explosion.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Stroud said a La Grange Volunteer Fire Department firefighter was in critical condition. One other person who is not a firefighter was also critically injured.

Multiple Lenoir County and Wayne County fire departments were still on the scene Friday evening tending to the area. The fire was under control and crews were working to put out hot spots. People were told to avoid the area until further notice.

A press conference was scheduled for Friday at 8:30 p.m. with more details.