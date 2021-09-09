Three house fires on same Plymouth street leave investigators with questions

The SBI and Plymouth Police Dept. are investigating three fires that broke out on East 4th Street late Monday night.

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A series of recent house fires brought state investigators to Plymouth.

Investigators said three fires broke out around the same time late Monday night at 305, 311 and 312 East 4th Street. Two of the houses were on the same side of the road and one on the opposite.

“A little after 11 I heard the fire engines coming up this way and at first I thought it was on television and I realized no, this is real,” said Donsenia Teel, who lives a block down the road from where the fires happened.

Teel said the flames were so big, she could see them from her home.

“I go step outside and look and down the street on the next block, there’s flames beaming above the trees, and I couldn’t figure out where it was because there’s no electricity down that way,” she said. “How was this burning like this?”

Investigators are asking the same question.

“All of the residences that were set on fire didn’t have power, electricity going to them, so that within itself is suspicious,” said Chief Willie Williams with the Plymouth Police Department.

Williams said it could mean someone set the fires, but he’s looking at all possibilities. The Plymouth Police Department brought in the State Bureau of Investigation to assist. As of Thursday, Williams said there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

“The houses that have been set are abandoned houses with no one in them, and we’re actively patrolling the areas to make sure everything is okay,” he said.

Those who live in the area, like Teel, said they aren’t too concerned about the fires.

“I was concerned that night because I know there was no electricity, but I’m not on edge or anything,” said Teel.

Williams said people who live near abandoned houses should call the Plymouth Police Department at (252) 793-4680 if they see anything suspicious. Williams said you can also call 911.