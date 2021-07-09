Three injured in Mount Olive following semi-truck, car collision

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people are injured following a collision in Mount Olive with a semi-truck and car on Thursday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The accident happened at the intersection of Beth Church Road and Tram Road. Officials said the collision occurred due to someone running a stop sign.

The driver of the car ran the stop sign and she was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and for not wearing her seatbelt.

Officials confirmed the woman who was driving the car was thrown from her vehicle, a passenger in the same car, and the semi-truck driver are also in the hospital.

State Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. The accident scene was clear by 4 p.m Thursday afternoon.