Three killed, one hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people are dead and a fourth person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Greenville.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Greenville police and Greenville Fire-Rescue were dispatched to a single vehicle wreck at the intersection of Davis Street and W. 6th Street.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2003 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Davis Street at a high rate of speed, officers said.

The car ran through multiple stop signs and drove through a field of grass separating Davis Street before re-entering the roadway and striking a tree.

The impact of the collision ejected one of four individuals who were inside the car and caused the vehicle to burst into flames, trapping two of the other occupants.

The driver and two passengers died on the scene.

A fourth passenger was transported to Vidant Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

29-year-old Miranda Artis of Grifton, a passenger, has been identified as one of the deceased.

The names of the other deceased are being withheld pending positive identification from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The surviving passenger has been identified as 31-year-old Sammie Madlock of Greenville.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.