Three local businesses nominated to be “The Coolest Thing in NC”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple of weeks ago we introduced you all at home to what is being called the “Coolest Thing in NC” contest. Now, we have a special update as the nominations have officially been released from the North Carolina Chamber.

68 nominations have been announced, including three local businesses in Eastern North Carolina. We caught up with representatives from the NC Chamber as well as one of the nominees about their excitement for what’s to come.

“At the NC Chamber, we always say that what’s made in North Carolina, makes North Carolina,” said Emmy Boyette the NC Chamber’s Director of Marketing.

“What we really love is seeing nominations that came from as far west as Franklin near the Tennessee border and as far East as Wrightsville Beach,” said Boyette.

DSM’s Dyneema, R.A.W. Plastic’s planter pot, and Bosch’s side open door wall oven are the three products nominated. Emmy Boyette is the NC Chamber’s marketing director. She says the businesses that were nominated offer diversity in their products.

“It really is a wide range of nominees that we have, and we are just so proud to be able to shine a light on all of those and say ‘hey, all of these great things are made here in North Carolina,” said Boyette.

Alan Riggs is a part of the R.A.W. Plastics team here in Greenville. He says a nomination like this really helps cement the work that they are doing as important to the community.

“It’s an incredible feeling, it’s great to know our consumers; They realize that it’s a good product and to be able to have someone go out and take their time, nominate us because they really enjoy it, really makes us feel good about what we are making,” said Alan Riggs, the Chief Financial Officer at R. A. W. Plastics.

Noting that the exposure from a win like this could mean a world of difference for not only them but their mission of sustainability as well.

“It would be fantastic for us, we are very tight-knit here in Eastern North Carolina, getting the exposure across the whole state, getting our message of recycling, reducing, everything out there would be fantastic,” said Riggs.

Boyette including that a contest like this not only helps the business but the community they serve.

“This contest is a great way to put that in front of that audience and say, you know what these are really cool careers, they’re extremely high paying and it’s a great place to work in your community,” said Boyette.

