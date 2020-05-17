Three men arrested near homicide victim’s funeral, armed with AK-47

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Three arrests were made in the area of Daiquan Jacobs’s funeral Saturday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, the Wilmington Police Department Mobile Field Force Unit and SABLE were conducting surveillance in the 500 block of Red Cross Street in reference to a homicide victim’s funeral when officers observed an orange Mustang stop in the intersection of 6th St. and Campbell.

They witnessed a male wearing a black ski mask bail out of the vehicle, armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

All MFF units and WPD Patrol units quickly converged on the vehicle along with SABLE, and took the male and three individuals inside the vehicle into custody. Searches of the vehicle and each individual yielded a loaded AK-47 as well as several types of illegal narcotics and U.S. currency.

The following arrests were made:

JEREMIAH THOMPSON, 21, has been charged with Poss. Sch VI, Poss. MDMA, and Armed to the Terror of the Public Wearing Mask/Hood/etc on Public Place. He was given a $75,000 secured bond.

SHAKEAL THOMPSON, 26, has been charged with Poss. MDMA, PWISD Heroin, PWISD w/n 1000 ft of school (Douglas Academy), Maint. Vehicle, Poss. Sch. II, and Poss. Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $150,000 secured bond.

QUADDARRIUS COTTON, 22, has been charged with PSIWD Sch I Heroin, PWISD Sch I Heroin w/n 1000 ft of school (Douglas Academy), Poss. Sch VI, and Poss. Drug Paraphernalia. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

The vehicle’s third passenger was not charged.