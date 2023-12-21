MANNS HARBOR, N.C. – Three routes in the North Carolina Ferry System will be operating alternate schedules on Christmas Day, which is a traditionally slow traffic day.

The holiday schedules for the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach, Bayview-Aurora and Southport-Fort Fisher routes will be as follows:

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach

— From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

— From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bayview-Aurora

— From Bayview: 8:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

— From Aurora: 10:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 2:45 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:15 p.m.

Southport-Fort Fisher

— From Southport: 5:30 a.m., 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

— From Fort Fisher: 6:15 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

All other North Carolina ferry routes will run their regular schedules​ on Christmas Day.