GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire caused by an electrical issue destroyed a home and left three people displaced on Monday.

Goldsboro Fire Department officials responded just before 10 a.m. to 301 S. Virginia St. Engines 1, 2 and 3, Tower 1 and Battalion 1 were dispatched to a structure fire at 301 S. Virginia St. A fourth engine (Engine 5) was dispatched to assist.

The fire was knocked down in 20 minutes and was under control in around 30 minutes. The people who were displaced were being assisted by the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries from falling debris but did not need medical treatment.