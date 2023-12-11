KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people are dead after three separate vehicle crashes in Duplin County on Sunday.

The first crash happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 41 and Rivenbark Town Road involving a single vehicle and a tree. When units from Northeast Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS arrived, they found the driver dead after they were ejected from the vehicle.

About an hour later, at 615 a.m., several agencies responded to NC Highway 111 between Cabin Street and Kitty Noecker Road for another crash involving a vehicle and a tree. The driver was found dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

Sunday evening around 5:15, officials responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on NC Highway 41 at Cypress Hole Road. One driver died during an attempted rescue and the other was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington with critical injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating all three of these incidents. No names had been released pending notification of next of kin.