Tickets on sale now for PCC Foundation’s 2022 Outdoor Living Tour

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — For the second straight spring, the PCC Foundation is organizing the “Outdoor Living Tour & Auction,” an event that essentially combines three fundraisers into one, to generate revenue for PCC student scholarships, programs and educational activities.

Set for April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fundraiser will feature an outdoor living tour, plant sale and auction.

Tickets for the tour portion are $30 per person and are now available for purchase on the PCC Foundation website. Those who register must visit the PCC campus on the day of the fundraiser to receive a booklet with tour details. It will also serve as their admission ticket to each property.

Like the 2021 version of the “Outdoor Living Tour & Auction,” this year’s event will include an online auction. For those wanting to see the items up for bid in person, they will be on display outside of the PCC Greenhouse on the college’s main campus during the fundraiser.

Also taking place at the greenhouse will be the PCC Horticulture Technology Department’s spring plant sale, which will include perennials, annuals, vegetables and herbs in a variety of cell packs, hanging baskets, planters and pots. A portion of plant sale proceeds will be donated to the PCC Foundation.