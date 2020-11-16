Ties donated to South Greenville Elementary for ‘Tie Thursday’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Leaders at South Greenville Elementary are thrilled by the attention a social media post from the school is getting.

The elementary school took to Facebook, asking for men’s neckties for students. South Greenville Elementary school started “Tie Thursday” weeks ago…encouraging every student to wear a tie. The goal is for students to wear them promoting proper work attire and job interview attire for when they’re older.

Teachers and administrators knew that not every family would have a tie, so they asked for donations. The response? Over 200 ties are now in the hands of students at the school. Many came from The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC).

A photo of some of the students with their new ties (photo credit: South Greenville Elementary School).

Ebony Harris is a mother to two boys at the elementary school. She’s proud of how the school is supporting their students.

“Some of the kids that go there low income…poverty. So for the staff, teachers, the principal Mrs. Covington to take the time. Whoever came up with the idea. To have light on South Greenville cause it’s an amazing school…it really warmed my heart,” said Harris.

Along with neckties, students also received donations of face masks and notebooks.