Tiller school parade reunites teachers, students

Teachers and students at the Tiller School in Beaufort exchanged hellos’ and smiles in person today for the first time almost two months.

“It’s just so great to see everyone come out to school today,” said Alan Joyner, the art teacher at Tiller School. “We haven’t seen them in seven weeks now and just to see their smiling faces again is so great.”

The charter school held a luau themed parade this afternoon.

“We’ve talked to them and emailed them but to see them in person and to say hello and look into their eyes and tell them how much we miss them and how proud of them we are really means the world to us,” said Kelly Riley, the executive director of the school.

Teachers and staff were decked out in costumes and holding signs of encouragement as they lined the car pool lane.

One even brought in a fancy hat to put a smile on the kids faces.

“Oh yes I’ve seen some of the bus riders!” said John Nevill, the Tiller School bus monitor. “This is one of their favorite hats so I wanted to wear it today.”

Many students brought signs of their own to show appreciation for their teachers.

“I can tell just by the smiles on their faces that they’re loving it and they miss us as much as we miss them,” said Joyner.

Riley and other teachers say Tiller School is all about building community and this is just one more way to do it.

“We thought this would just be a perfect opportunity,” said Riley. “It’s a motivator because we still have about four weeks left of school and we want to finish out strong.”

Riley says she didn’t want the school year to end without students seeing their teachers one more time.

“And how special that it’s teacher appreciation week too,” she said. “Just a chance for our teachers to see these children that they love so much and vice versa.”