GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is co-sponsoring the “Back the Blue Act” during National Police Week. He’s also working to strengthen the laws to protect police officers.

The “Back the Blue Act” would provide new tools for law enforcement officers to protect themselves and also increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers.

“Roughly 90 percent of criminal justice in America happens at the state level and is made through state policies, and so the federal government can certainly set a tone, even if this passes exactly as written, it would have pretty minimal impact,” said NC State Political Science Professor Steven Greene. “Even if this passes exactly as written, it would have pretty minimal impact.”

The “Back The Blue Act” also includes the expansion of self-defense and second amendment rights for law enforcement officers.