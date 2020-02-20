Live Now
Tillis, Murphy help secure $750,000 grant for Pitt-Greenville Airport

by: WNCT Staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Senator Thom Tillis and Representative Greg Murphy announced a $750,000 U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program Grant for the Pitt-Greenville Aiport Authority.

The grant will support funding for twice a day daily service to a second major airport hub on the East Coast to give Eastern North Carolinians more travel options when connecting.

“Today’s announcement is a major win and significant investment for Greenville and surrounding communities,”  said Senator Tillis. “This $750,000 grant will be used to promote increased travel options for North Carolinians and generate additional economic activity in the community. I am proud I was able to advocate for this critical funding and look forward to the development it will bring.”

Senator Tillis advocated for the grant on behalf of the Pitt-Greenville Aiport authority, including sending a letter to Secretary Elaine Chao in July 2019 asking for her support.

Represntuve Murphy said, ” Just recently, I had the pleasure of meeting with several staff members from Pitt-Greenville Airport to learn more about their needs. I am glad they can take action to improve their facility as a result of this funding and look forward to seeing the finished result of the service improvements.”

