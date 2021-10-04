Tim Tebow to headline 8th annual Aces for Autism Dinner & Auction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tim Tebow, the college and professional athlete who is now a broadcaster, will headline the 8th annual Aces for Autism Dinner & Auction.

The event will be held Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

Prior to joining ESPN, Tebow played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Tebow is currently pursuing a career in professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets.

Tebow grew up the son of missionaries in the Philippines. He has returned several times to serve the needy and proclaim his faith.

Tebow is the author of two New York Times best-selling books: “Through My Eyes,” which was named the #1 sports and religion book of 2011, and “Shaken: Discovering Your True Identity in the Midst of Life’s Storms,” which won the 2017 Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Book of the Year. His third book, “This Is the Day,” released in 2018.

The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010 to bring a brighter day to children in their darkest hour of need. His foundation sponsors “Night to Shine,” a nationwide event for people with special needs. In addition, the foundation provides playrooms in hospitals, life-changing surgeries to children of the Philippines, care for orphans in four countries and adoption aid grants for families who choose to adopt an international child with special needs.

