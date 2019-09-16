Times, locations for 2019 Carteret County ‘Big Sweep’ cleanup

CARTERET COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – Times, dates and locations have been announced for the 2019 Carteret County Big Sweep cleanup events.

Carteret County officials have announced the following dates, times and locations for the public to help clean up the shoreline, roads, sidewalks and other areas, as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 34th International Coastal Cleanup, on Sept. 21:

Newport River Boat Ramp, 301 Hwy 70, Beaufort September 21 8:30am-10:30am

10th and Shepard St, Morehead City September 21 10am-12pm

Harkers Island Bridge, Harkers Island September 21, 9am-11am

Hibbs Rd near Hwy 70, Newport September 21, 9am-11am

Gallants Channel-NC Maritime Museum Property, Beaufort September 20 & 21 9am-11am

Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier, Emerald Isle September 21, 9:30am-11:30am

