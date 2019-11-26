Tips when air traveling

(WNCT) When it comes to holiday travel smaller airports like Coastal Carolina have their benefits.

It’s one of several regional airports in the east.

Officials said using smaller airports can help you avoid some of the holiday travel headaches especially if you’re flying.

“We don’t get 747’s here to handle the extra people, but what it does mean is we are very full,” said Andrew Shorter, Airport Director. The good thing with a small airport is a small line you can get through TSA and get through the system. Now when you get through these larger airports you have a sea of people so I always recommend packing your patience.”