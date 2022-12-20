GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Title 42 is a part of United States law that allows the government to take emergency action to keep communicable diseases out of the country.

“In order to prevent the spread of a pandemic, the government can deport individuals who come illegally into the country without the normal procedure of granting them the permission to apply for asylum,” said ECU Director of the Security Studies Program, Dr. Armin Krishnan.

It is not often invoked. The last time a law like Title 42 was invoked was 1929 under President Herbert Hoover to stop a meningitis outbreak from entering the US. In March 2020, President Donald Trump invoked Title 42 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

For Title 42 to stay in effect, there must be a public health emergency. Last month, the Biden Administration extended the COVID-19 public health emergency through January 2023.

“If there is a public health emergency, then this would allow Title 42 to continue. If there’s not a public health emergency, then Title 42 has to be discontinued,” said Krishnan.

On Wednesday, Title 42 was supposed to be lifted, but it is currently still in place after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on its termination.

If Title 42 ends, the federal government will go back to the previous immigration law, Title 8 of the US Code of Federal Statutes.

“Individuals would come to the border and ask for asylum, they would then be interviewed and then given either a court date or a time to appear for their asylum interview and they would be released into the US while they waited, and that’s always how it’s been,” said Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Wood of E.A. Wood Law Firm.

Experts said lifting Title 42 could lead to an influx in migrants across the country, including North Carolina.

“I think it affects every state in the United States because eventually people coming into the United States will not stay in the border area, they will be moving across the United States, and they will be possibly distributed by the federal government to different states,” said Krishnan.