Toll-free number lets NC residents get free help cleaning property after Dorian

PAMLICO COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – The Pamlico County Emergency Management Agency shared details on how state residents can get free help cleaning up the inside and outside of their homes and property after Hurricane Dorian.



Anyone who needs trees or debris removed, tarps and/or mucking, and cleaning of homes should FIRST take pictures of what they need, then call the toll-free number, 844-965-1386, for FREE assistance. Volunteer organizations are ready across the state to provide cleanup assistance.



Any churches, community groups or others who wish to volunteer their time or donate items should visit https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/disaster-assistance to sign up, or email volunteernc@nc.gov, to ensure volunteer efforts are coordinated and the items most needed get to people who need it most.

To ensure your donated items go to people on Ocracoke Island, put that in “Additional Details” in the sign-up form, and it will be tagged.