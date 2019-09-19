Topsail Beach police urging caution after 62-year-old drowns

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Topsail Beach police chief is urging swimmers to be careful after a man drowned on Wednesday afternoon.

Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase said it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Beach Access Three on North Anderson Boulevard. Gervase said the water was very rough yesterday.

Chief Gervase said Jerry Thompson, 62, from Hampstead was swimming by himself. Gervase said a good Samaritan saw Thompson swimming one minute and then he disappeared the next. He said the good Samaritan then pulled Thompson from the water. Gervase said it could have been a rip current, but they are not sure right now.

Gervase said police, EMS, and fire crews responded. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Gervase is urging people to use caution in the water right now especially with the storm off our coast.