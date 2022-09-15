KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Some unique vehicles are coming to a special event happening at Grainger Stadium.

On October 29, the 5th Annual Touch a Truck for treats will be held at Grainger Stadium. Touch-A-Truck for Treats is a family-based event where the community can see, touch and climb aboard and learn about various trucks and vehicles and how they benefit the community.

The event will be filled with lots of candy, face painting and much more. This free event will be from 10 am – 2 pm at 401 E Grainger Ave. in Kinston.

