Town commissioner proposes revamp in leadership

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) A member of a Carteret County town’s government is calling for changes in leadership to reflect how the community is changing.

Cedar Point Commissioner John Nash plans to submit a new proposal to remake the town’s leadership ranks.

Nash wants to switch to a manager form of government.

That means, Cedar Point would be run day-to-day by a town manager.

Nash also wants to increase the size of the town commission.

He says the changes are needed because Cedar Point is growing.

Nash will submit his proposal to fellow commissioners next month with a public hearing expected in November.