Town Council allows temporary off-premise consumption

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, current orders from the State of NC have allowed restaurants to reopen but have required bars and nightclubs to remain closed.

The intent of these temporary measures is to help bars generate additional income and also help bar employees get back to work while state restrictions remain in place.

This resolution applies to private outdoor areas located within 100 feet of the establishment and allows for the sale of beer & wine only.

The use of the temporary outdoor areas for the consumption of alcoholic beverages shall only be allowed between the hours of 12:00 noon and 9:00 pm.

Music is allowed in the temporary outdoor area provided that all music must cease prior to 9:00 pm.

The number of people allowed in the temporary outdoor areas shall not exceed the then-current limits for outdoor mass gatherings (currently this is 25 people).

View the full resolution here.