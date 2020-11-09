Town Creek Culvert ribbon-cutting to be held Tuesday at Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville will commemorate the completion of the Town Creek Culvert project with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., at Town Common.

The event will be held at the Greene Street Pedestrian Bridge, located at the east end of Town Common.

The ceremony will be an invitation-only event in order to comply with current gathering restrictions included in North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order regarding COVID-19.

The Town Creek Culvert project was deemed substantially complete on October 9, following roughly two and a half years of construction.

The project aimed to alleviate local flooding in the Uptown district by replacing the aging and undersized stormwater infrastructure that ran from the culvert’s starting point near West 9th Street and Ficklen Street to its outlet between Reade Circle and South Summit Street.